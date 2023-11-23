Carnival Cruise Line to host Nassau Town Hall to highlight food and beverage opportunities

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — Carnival Cruise Line will host a town hall meeting in Nassau next week. The purpose of this event is to shed light on the opportunities available in the food and beverage sector at the new port.

The event will take place on Monday, November 27, at 5:30 pm at Margaritaville Beach Resort. Carnival Cruise Line executives are expected to provide a presentation on the development and available opportunities. Carnival Cruise Line executives have characterized the company’s investment in the multi-million dollar cruise port on Grand Bahama as their “largest project ever,” highlighting its potential to generate substantial economic opportunities, especially for the local population.

In a town hall meeting last month with the Grand Bahama business community, Carnival Cruise Line executives outlined the Celebration Key project’s extensive opportunities, including the creation of 1,000 jobs. Celebration Key is poised to host up to two million guests annually, with the inaugural cruise to this destination scheduled for July 2025.