Carmichael Road business robbed, police investigating

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — Police are investigating an armed robbery that occurred on Friday, 25th October 2024, at a business establishment situated on Carmichael Road.
Initial reports indicate that around 9:00 a.m., a masked male entered the establishment and confronted an employee with an unidentified object, subsequently robbing the establishment of an undisclosed amount of cash.
If you have any information regarding this armed robbery, please contact 911, 919, or the Criminal Investigation Department @ 502-9991. Anonymous tips are also welcomed through CRIME STOPPERS @ 328-TIPS (8477).