CARIFTA team urges public to support our swimmers

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — There are just a few days left before the 2024 CARFITA Aquatics Championships, set for the Easter Holiday weekend, March 29 to April 2 at the Betty Kelly Kenning Aquatic Center.

Senior Director of Operations for the Local Organizing Committee Georgette Albury says ticket sales are going well.

If you’re looking to save some cash, Albury says that a weekend pass is available for $175.00, but tickets are also available for purchase by session. Organizers are calling on the country to come out and cheer on the 36-member team that will represent the 242 as they have their eyes set on a sixth consecutive win.

According to the official flyer on The Bahamas Aquatics Federation’s social media page, admission for people 12 and older during the morning session is $10.00, while the evening session costs $20.00. For children under the age of 12, morning admission will cost $5.00 and evening session admission will be $10.00,

The opening ceremony is set for Friday, March 29 at the Nassau Cruise Port Amphitheatre.