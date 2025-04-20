CARIFTA Day 1

PORT OF SPAIN, TRINIDAD AND TOBAGO — Things are off to a strong start for Team Bahamas at the 2025 CARIFTA Games, held at the Hasely Crawford Stadium in Trinidad and Tobago. The team wrapped up Day 1 with an impressive total of 11 medals — 6 gold, 3 silver, and 2 bronze.

Here’s a look back at Day 1, captured through the lens of Eyewitness News photographer Jahiem Rahming

Eyewitness Sports is on these scene delivering live updates, top moments, and exclusive behind-the-scenes access, brought to you by Bahamas Striping Group of Companies.