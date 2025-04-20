Watch ILTV Live
Start Advertising
Watch ILTV Live
Start Advertising
Sign in
Watch ILTV Live
Watch ILTV Live

CARIFTA Day 1

0
SHARES
8
VIEWS
Share on FacebookShare on Whatsapp

PORT OF SPAIN, TRINIDAD AND TOBAGO — Things are off to a strong start for Team Bahamas at the 2025 CARIFTA Games, held at the Hasely Crawford Stadium in Trinidad and Tobago. The team wrapped up Day 1 with an impressive total of 11 medals — 6 gold, 3 silver, and 2 bronze.

Here’s a look back at Day 1, captured through the lens of Eyewitness News photographer Jahiem Rahming

Eyewitness Sports is on these scene delivering live updates, top moments, and exclusive behind-the-scenes access, brought to you by Bahamas Striping Group of Companies.

  • Trending
  • Comments
  • Latest
newsletter

Eyewitness News is The Bahamas #1 trusted source for local news. We deliver breaking news, analysis, and insights on business, finance, sports and politics. Reach thousands daily. Stay informed with Eyewitness News.

Latest News

EyeWitness News

EWNews Newsletter

Stay inform on The Bahamas news and events of the day. Be the first to know latest important news & events directly to your inbox.

By signing up, I agree to our TOS and Privacy Policy.

© 2024 Eye Witness News. All rights reserved. website Designer
Facebook-f Instagram Youtube X-twitter Linkedin

Add New Playlist

No Result
View All Result

Watch ILTV Live
Advertise With Us
2024 EWNews. All rights reserved.
Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?
Hide picture