NASSAU, BAHAMAS — After two days of competition, at the ‘Last Chance’ Swim Meet held over the weekend at King’s College campus, The Bahamas Aquatics Federation has selected and ratified more than 30 swimmers who comprise Team Bahamas which will represent the country at the CARIFTA Swimming and Open Water Championships set for March 28 to April 7.

Travano McPhee has been named as the team’s Head Coach.