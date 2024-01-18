Caribbean’s largest Ashley HomeStore showroom set to open on January 22, creating up to 30 jobs

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — The Caribbean’s largest Ashley Furniture HomeStore showroom is set to officially open next Monday, featuring a vast collection from one of the world’s leading furniture manufacturers and bringing up to 30 new jobs to the Capital.

Matthew Davis, the Executive Vice President of Quality Home Centre and Ashley Furniture Bahamas, told Eyewitness News that the state-of-the-art showroom, which features Ashley Furniture’s 7.0 design introduced in 2023, will boast the entire line of Ashley categories of products.

“This will be the largest furniture showroom in The Bahamas, offering products from all Ashley categories. For items not available in-store, you will have the convenience of placing special orders through our soon-to-be-launched website and in-store Kiosk. Ashley has over 1,100 stores in 60 countries, and we take pride in being a part of the Ashley family,” said Davis.

He added, “We can offer a wide range of products at competitive prices. Guests will also experience top-quality service from our carefully selected and trained associates. Buying locally ensures an Ashley-manufactured warranty compared to imported goods. Ashley manages the entire process. Ashley designs, builds, distributes, retails, and sets up the product.”

Davis noted that refurbishing what was the Everything Must Go site on Prince Charles Drive came at a cost fitting for the consumer demographic.

“In terms of jobs and employment, from the beginning of the project, we have employed about 50 persons in various areas. In terms of full-time employment, we are still hiring. We have about 20 or so full-time employees right now and the recruitment process is ongoing. As we ramp up our operations, we could have up to 30 employees,” Davis explained.

The grand opening is scheduled for 11 am on Monday, with the ribbon cutting event at 4 pm, featuring numerous giveaways.