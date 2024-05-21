Caribbean’s first Banyan Tree Resort & Residences announced for Bimini

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — Construction and sales have commenced on a new luxury resort community in Bimini to be managed by the five-star global hospitality brand, Banyan Tree Resort and Residence. The first five residences are slated for completion in early 2025.

Rockwell Island Development Group (RIDGE), led by owner and developer Rafael Reyes, has announced the Banyan Tree Bimini Resort & Residences, featuring the renowned hospitality brand Banyan Tree overseeing resort management and the rental program for private residences. Oppenheim Architecture, a world-renowned architectural practice, leads design efforts for the development, with marketing in the United States managed by OFFICIAL. Sales and construction are already underway, with the first five residences set to be completed by early 2025.

Banyan Tree Bimini Resort & Residences will be located on Rockwell Island. Within the 750-acre property, RIDGE will deliver 54 custom waterfront residences, a 50-key five-star hotel, and Bonito Beach Club, all featuring bespoke services and amenities. A second phase will include a deepwater superyacht marina, private 18-hole golf course, and members-only clubhouse.

Rafael Reyes, owner and developer of RIDGE, expressed his dedication to assembling a world-class team to elevate Bimini: Reyes stated: “Since the onset of this project, my focus has always been to assemble a world-class team dedicated to elevating the island to new heights. Being the closest Bahamian island to the US, Bimini is a hidden gem that world-class travelers will soon get to experience. Time slows down here, and life unfolds effortlessly.”