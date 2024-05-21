Caribbean’s first Banyan Tree Resort & Residences announced for Bimini

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — Construction and sales have commenced on a new luxury resort community in Bimini to be managed by the five-star global hospitality brand, Banyan Tree Resort and Residence. The first five residences are slated for completion in early 2025.
Rockwell Island Development Group (RIDGE), led by owner and developer Rafael Reyes, has announced the Banyan Tree Bimini Resort & Residences, featuring the renowned hospitality brand Banyan Tree overseeing resort management and the rental program for private residences. Oppenheim Architecture, a world-renowned architectural practice, leads design efforts for the development, with marketing in the United States managed by OFFICIAL. Sales and construction are already underway, with the first five residences set to be completed by early 2025.
Banyan Tree Bimini Resort & Residences will be located on Rockwell Island. Within the 750-acre property, RIDGE will deliver 54 custom waterfront residences, a 50-key five-star hotel, and Bonito Beach Club, all featuring bespoke services and amenities. A second phase will include a deepwater superyacht marina, private 18-hole golf course, and members-only clubhouse.
Rafael Reyes, owner and developer of RIDGE, expressed his dedication to assembling a world-class team to elevate Bimini: Reyes stated: “Since the onset of this project, my focus has always been to assemble a world-class team dedicated to elevating the island to new heights. Being the closest Bahamian island to the US, Bimini is a hidden gem that world-class travelers will soon get to experience. Time slows down here, and life unfolds effortlessly.”
All private residences at Banyan Tree Bimini Resort & Residences are waterfront and highly amenitized, available in five custom layouts starting at $3.5M. Each home will feature a private dock, nearby beach access, and ample indoor/outdoor space for relaxation and entertainment. Additionally, these residences can be placed in a rental program managed by Banyan Tree, offering access to the brand’s signature five-star concierge services.
Property owners at Banyan Tree Bimini Resort & Residences become members of The Sanctuary Club, providing exclusive recognition, benefits, and discounts across the entire Banyan Group portfolio, along with entry into an exchange network with other participating residence owners.
Oren Alexander, co-founder of The Alexander Team and OFFICIAL, highlighted the appeal of Bimini as a weekend hideaway for residents of South Florida, emphasizing the blend of refined living, adventure, and ease of access.
“The Bahamas has always held a special allure for residents of South Florida,” said Alexander. “Our clients have been hungry for a weekend hideaway that blends refined living, a sense of adventure, and door-to-door ease, and Bimini perfectly encapsulates all. Despite the 20-minute commute from South Florida, Banyan Tree Bimini Resort & Residences feels worlds away with its pristine beaches and turquoise waters.”
RIDGE has engaged Oppenheim Architecture to lead architectural design efforts, known for blending minimalism with environmentally harmonious architecture. Chad Oppenheim, founder and principal of Oppenheim Architecture, expressed the firm’s commitment to celebrating Bimini’s essence through design that integrates seamlessly with the island’s natural beauty.
“Since beginning work on Banyan Tree Bimini Resort & Residences, we have held true to the philosophy that the architecture should celebrate the island’s spirit of place. Our mission has been to celebrate the essence of Bimini through design that becomes hidden in the landscape,” said Oppenheim. “There is artistry in the change of sky, water and light, and we translated those qualities into timeless homes and bungalows that celebrate the island’s natural beauty.”
In addition to branded and serviced residences, the development includes a boutique resort designed by Oppenheim Architecture and managed by Banyan Tree. Banyan Tree’s entry into North America marks a significant expansion for the brand outside of Asia.
Eddy See, President and CEO of Banyan Group, expressed excitement about partnering with RIDGE to introduce Banyan Tree to Bimini, emphasizing the brand’s commitment to sustainable travel and embracing local culture and natural environment.
“We are delighted to partner with Rockwell Island Development Group to introduce Banyan Tree to this exceptional destination, further expanding our presence in this vibrant region. From Phuket to Shanghai, Saudi Arabia to Mexico, Banyan Tree is going global as the advocate of sustainable travel,” said See.
He added: “The Banyan Tree brand embodies intimacy, nature and local traditions, and Banyan Tree Bimini Resort & Residences reflects these values by embracing the local culture and natural environment, inviting guests to immerse themselves in this Sanctuary for the Senses.”
RIDGE has enlisted Bonito to operate the onsite beach club, offering chef-driven dining, VIP table service, private cabanas, and recreational programming. Residents purchasing into Banyan Tree Bimini Resort & Residences gain access to the private club upon closing.
With nearly three decades of experience in the Bahamas, RIDGE specializes in construction, infrastructure, and long-term destination development. RIDGE played a key role in the approval for the redevelopment of the South Bimini International Airport and has secured approval for a seaplane terminal in partnership with Tropic Ocean Airways, aiming to make travel to and from Banyan Tree Bimini Resort & Residences seamless.