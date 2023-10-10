Caribbean Week of Agriculture kicks-off

NASSAU, BAHAMAS- The Caribbean Week of Agriculture commenced Tuesday morning at Super Club Breezes under the theme ‘Accelerating Vision 25 by 2025.’

Prime Minister Philip Davis noted that The Bahamas is making “unprecedented investments” in food production and food security in the form of climate, land, and research grants, and the provision of infrastructural support through packing houses, abattoirs, and other publicly funded facilities. He added that the government also has plans to drive a domestic take-over of egg production with long-term goals of targeting the lucrative poultry market.