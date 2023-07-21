Caribbean conglomerate concludes deal to acquire stake in Bahamian Brewery

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — ANSA McAL Limited, one of the largest conglomerates in The Caribbean has completed an agreement to acquire a stake in the Freeport-based Bahamian Brewery & Beverage Company Limited.

ANSA McAL owns Carib Brewery and is the producer of the Carib and Stag beers has breweries in Trinidad & Tobago, Grenada, St. Kitts & Nevis, and Florida. Under the agreement, Bahamian Brewery which is the brewer of Sands Beer, Sands Light, Strong Back Stout, High Rock Lager, Bush Crack Beer and Triple B Malt, will leverage its manufacturing facility and robust route-to-market system to produce beverages from CARIB Brewery’s portfolio of high-quality brands. This collaboration aims to unleash the spirit of Caribbean fun and bring CARIB’s exceptional products to a wider global audience.

Anthony Sabga III, CEO of the ANSA McAL Group, has expressed immense enthusiasm about the partnership, highlighting its perfect alignment with its overarching strategy to drive the growth of appealing beverage brands on a global scale. The substantial investment is said to represent a significant opportunity for the Bahamian Brewery which is also the which is the local distributor for Budweiser and the Anheuser Busch brands, to create additional value and embark on a new phase of growth.