Caribbean Biodiversity Fund Appoints Barrington Lewis as Chief Financial Officer

KINGSTON, JAMAICA – The Board of Directors of the Caribbean Biodiversity Fund (CBF) has appointed Barrington Lewis as the organization’s new Chief Finance Officer (CFO), effective August 1, 2025.

Mr. Lewis brings over 30 years of experience in the accounting field, having served in various capacities including external auditor and chief accountant for different organizations. He has also worked as a Strategic Planner and consultant.

Most recently, Mr. Lewis served as the Chief Executive Officer of the Environmental Foundation of Jamaica (EFJ), a position he was appointed to in January 2018. He joined the EFJ in January 2008 as the Finance Manager. As CEO of the EFJ, he was responsible for the effective leadership and management of the Secretariat and ensuring the achievement of the foundation’s main objectives of facilitating the conservation of Jamaica’s natural resources and environment, and fostering the well-being of Jamaica’s children.

Mr. Lewis holds a Bachelor of Science degree with a double major in Accounting and Economics (Hons) and a Master of Science Degree in Accounting, both from the University of the West Indies (Mona). He is a Certified Public Accountant (CPA) and a Fellow of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Jamaica. He is also currently a Level 3 candidate in the Chartered Financial Analyst program.

Karolin Troubetzkoy, Chair of the CBF, stated, “We are delighted to welcome Mr. Barrington Lewis to the Caribbean Biodiversity Fund. His extensive financial expertise and leadership, particularly his experience in managing a significant environmental foundation, will be invaluable as we continue to strengthen our financial operations and expand our impact across the Caribbean region. We are confident that Barrington will play a critical role in advancing our mission to provide a sustainable funding mechanism for conservation and sustainable development in the region.”

