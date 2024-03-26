Cargill: Pleased With $5M Swim Complex Overhaul, But More Work Needed

NASSAU, BAHAMAS – While The Bahamas Aquatics Federation President Algernon Cargill is satisfied with the progress of renovations at the Betty Kelly Kenning Swim Complex ahead of the 2024 CARFITA Aquatics Championships, he admitted that additional work is needed after the regional meet to return the complex to its former glory days; it remained unclear if those additional repairs are included in the $5 million dollar infrastructure overhaul which began in November last year.

The federation chief spoke with the media Tuesday morning on the sidelines of Team Bahamas’ morning practice at the swim complex.

Team Bahamas’ 36-member team is gunning after its sixth championship win following their fifth championship in 2023 in Curacao.