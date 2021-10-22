Captivating new Bahamian TV drama ‘Beneath the Gates’ coming to Youtube in January 2022

Gripping drama explores money, power and family dynasty in a way never shown on Bahamian TV before

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — They have everything: money and power. When the patriarch dies, their multimillion-dollar gambling empire suffers a massive setback, and every dirty secret is revealed.

Such is the synopsis of “Beneath the Gates”, a bold and riveting new Bahamian TV drama from creator, writer and executive producer Leandra Lee. The tale of “Beneath the Gates” centers on the rich Gates family of The Bahamas as it immerses viewers in their drama-filled lives.

“Beneath the Gates”, according to Lee, is a show that explores money, power and family dynasty in a way that has never been done before on Bahamian television.

According to Lee: “I wrote ‘Beneath the Gates’ because I have always been intrigued by the lives of the elites and wealthy and I wanted to tell an interesting narrative about the elites in The Bahamas through the lens of the Gates family.

“I have always wanted to see more content where Bahamians are represented in narratives that are compelling and meaningful.”

Lee’s daring and innovative storytelling style, combined with the tropical backdrop of The Bahamas and a juicy storyline, creates a spellbinding tale filled with intrigue, plot twists, romance and unexpected turns.

In addition to the captivating stories, Lee has assembled a talented cast. Allaya Hagigal, Ann Marie Hunte, Chigozie Ijeoma, Shad Fer, Lechante Wright, Leslie Ellis Tynes, Khara Arel, Deon Simms, Patrick Deveaux and Hartman Brown are among the show’s stars.

The pilot episode will be available on YouTube in January 2022. There will be six episodes, with plans to begin production on the remaining episodes soon.

“Beneath the Gates” is sure to be a hit with audiences, and viewers will no doubt be on the edge of their seats, anticipating the next episode in the series.