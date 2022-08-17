CAPRI-SUN RECALLED DUE TO CONTAMINATION

Kraft Heinz is announcing a voluntary recall of approximately 5,760 cases of Capri Sun Wild Cherry Flavored Juice Drink Blend beverages.

