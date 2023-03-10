Capacity challenge arises as tourism industry sees resurgence

NASSAU, BAHAMAS- During a weekly press briefing at the Office of the Prime Minister, Dr Kenneth Romer, Director General of Tourism, Aviation, and Investments, emphasized the need for the destination to address the challenge of capacity as the country experiences a resurgence in tourism. He highlighted that one airline was recently unable to find rooms for seven stranded passengers.

Dr Romer reported that in January, the nation welcomed nearly one million visitors, representing a 30 percent improvement over January 2022. “Those numbers are holding for February and March,” he said. “Our challenge is really now capacity, but the numbers are holding strong. We did 30 percent in January, and February and March are looking the same.” He expressed confidence that the tourism segment will achieve the 20 percent growth forecast for the year.

Dr Romer also announced that the government has launched a request for proposal (RFP) to redevelop 14 Family Island airports. The initiative aims to transform the country’s aviation infrastructure and will require an overall investment of more than $260 million.