CAN’T HAVE IT BOTH WAYS: BNT exec says Bahamas must choose between sustainable tourism and mass tourism for Family Islands

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — Bahamas National Trust (BNT) Executive Director Eric Carey said yesterday this nation must determine whether it wants sustainable or mass tourism on the Family Islands, suggesting that the latter is not the way to go.

Carey told Eyewitness News: “I had always hoped that the Family Islands would offer authentic experiences and not be places where we encourage mass tourism, whether it’s large hotel developments or cruise tourism.

“The influx of a large number of visitors will have an impact on these communities and change these communities. We have to make a determination, as a country, what we want these islands to be.

“We have to determine whether we want them to remain small, sustainable tourism-type destinations or expose them to mass tourism.

“Personally, I don’t think that is the way to go. My thing is, we should be exploring and encouraging the type of visitor that provides maximum spend and is able to enjoy authentic experiences delivered and owned by Bahamians.”

Tourism Minister Dionisio D’Aguilar said last week that three cruise companies have expressed interest in making Nassau their homeport, noting that the economic implications of such a development would be significant.

Miami-based luxury cruise line Crystal Cruises last week announced it will offer seven-night all-Bahamas cruises in early July. The cruise line will offer cruises departing from Nassau on Saturdays and Bimini on Sundays, starting July 3 and visiting islands including Harbour Island, Great Exuma, San Salvador and Long Island.

Carey continued: “Obviously, the islands are hurting and people are looking for economic opportunities. The government is encouraging this because they see it as an economic opportunity.

“I’ve heard reactions from persons who look forward to it and some who don’t want it. I think we still need to look at [our] country and determine what type of tourism use or development is compatible with a particular island or community.

“I don’t see where we have done the studies to show that this type of tourism is sustainable for this type of community. I don’t know if the tourism processionals spoke with the leaders in Harbour Island. You have to make sure that the island is prepared and wants to accept that large influx of visitors.”