Candidates’ Financial Interests Gazetted Ahead of Advance Poll

NASSAU, BAHAMAS – Declarations from senior government and political figures are now public, as disclosures of interests in government contracts were formally gazetted today ahead of advance polling.

Deputy Prime Minister Chester Cooper, Fort Charlotte Progressive Liberal Party candidate Sebastian Bastian, and Marco City Progressive Liberal Party candidate Edward E. Whan II were all listed in Wednesday’s publication, filed in accordance with constitutional requirements.

The notices, issued by the Parliamentary Registration Department, detail both direct and indirect interests held by candidates seeking election to the House of Assembly.

The disclosures come within the legal timeline, following questions raised on Nomination Day about when those filings would be made public.

Under Article 48 of the Constitution, all candidates are required to declare any financial interests in government contracts, whether held personally or through companies.

Cooper’s filing outlines interests through multiple entities, including Maylin New Investments, Cash N Go Limited and BAF Financial and Insurance, covering office rentals, collection agreements with public agencies and short-term health insurance contracts.

Bastian’s declaration spans utility-related services involving Bahamas Power and Light, the Water and Sewerage Corporation and the National Insurance Board, along with commercial lease arrangements, insurance brokerage and long-term development agreements.

Whan, meanwhile, disclosed a contract through Control Chemicals Freeport Limited, covering janitorial services across 14 locations, as well as warehouse and office rentals extending into the next decade.

The disclosures form part of transparency measures required under law as voters prepare to head to the polls.