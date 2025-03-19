Watch ILTV Live
Start Advertising
Watch ILTV Live
Start Advertising
Sign in
Watch ILTV Live
Watch ILTV Live

Cancer Society eyes $300K fundraising goal for upcoming ball

0
SHARES
52
VIEWS
Share on FacebookShare on Whatsapp
Please enable JavaScript
.fp-color-play{opacity:0.65;}.controlbutton{fill:#fff;}play-sharp-fill

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — The Cancer Society of The Bahamas aims to raise $300,000 at its largest fundraiser of the year, the 23rd Annual Royal Ball: Timeless Elegance. This event will be held on May 24th at Atlantis Paradise Island’s Grand Ballroom.

During a press conference on Wednesday, Beverly Laramore, Co-Chair of the Ball Committee, emphasized the importance of community support. She stressed that “every penny counts.”
Laramore also outlined the various sponsorship packages available:
– Platinum Sponsors: $10,000
– Gold Sponsors: $8,000
– Silver Sponsors: $7,000
– General Sponsors: $6,000
– Patron Sponsors: $5,000

She highlighted that the raised funds will support the society’s outreach programs and a significant construction project currently underway at their facility.

In addition to fundraising, the event will honor individuals and organizations for their unwavering support. This year, the Susan Andrews Award will be presented to Dr. Robin Roberts, while CIBC will receive the Lifetime Achievement Award.

Tickets for the Royal Ball are priced at $300.

  • Trending
  • Comments
  • Latest
newsletter

Eyewitness News is The Bahamas #1 trusted source for local news. We deliver breaking news, analysis, and insights on business, finance, sports and politics. Reach thousands daily. Stay informed with Eyewitness News.

Latest News

EyeWitness News

EWNews Newsletter

Stay inform on The Bahamas news and events of the day. Be the first to know latest important news & events directly to your inbox.

By signing up, I agree to our TOS and Privacy Policy.

© 2024 Eye Witness News. All rights reserved. website Designer
Facebook-f Instagram Youtube X-twitter Linkedin

Add New Playlist

No Result
View All Result

Watch ILTV Live
Advertise With Us
2024 EWNews. All rights reserved.
Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?
Hide picture