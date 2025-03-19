Cancer Society eyes $300K fundraising goal for upcoming ball

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — The Cancer Society of The Bahamas aims to raise $300,000 at its largest fundraiser of the year, the 23rd Annual Royal Ball: Timeless Elegance. This event will be held on May 24th at Atlantis Paradise Island’s Grand Ballroom.

During a press conference on Wednesday, Beverly Laramore, Co-Chair of the Ball Committee, emphasized the importance of community support. She stressed that “every penny counts.”

Laramore also outlined the various sponsorship packages available:

– Platinum Sponsors: $10,000

– Gold Sponsors: $8,000

– Silver Sponsors: $7,000

– General Sponsors: $6,000

– Patron Sponsors: $5,000

She highlighted that the raised funds will support the society’s outreach programs and a significant construction project currently underway at their facility.

In addition to fundraising, the event will honor individuals and organizations for their unwavering support. This year, the Susan Andrews Award will be presented to Dr. Robin Roberts, while CIBC will receive the Lifetime Achievement Award.

Tickets for the Royal Ball are priced at $300.