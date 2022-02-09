CANCELED: Fans disappointed as Dexta Daps concert a no-go; organizers to offer full refunds

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — Organizers of the highly-anticipated Dexta Daps Reggae Valentine concert committed to providing full refunds to ticket purchasers after the events slated for this weekend on New Providence and Grand Bahama were denied approval from the Ministry of Health.

“A Reggae Valentine’s concert featuring Dexta Daps that was scheduled for this weekend in Nassau and Freeport has been denied approval from the Ministry of Health,” said Clayvon Duncombe of Phluid Factory, one of the organizers of the event.

“It’s with great regret that we inform the public that the concert will not be held.

“All ticket holders will receive a full refund.”

Would-be concertgoers were advised to contact organizers for more information concerning ticket redemption.

In the Press Briefing Room at the Office of the Prime Minister yesterday, Minister of Health Dr Michael Darville told the media that the application from the organizers has been denied twice, and if a third was submitted, it was “very unlikely” it would be successful.

“We’re in the middle of a pandemic,” the minister said.

“Our hospitals are still under tremendous strain and it is imperative for us to get our schools open fully.

“The only source of control that we can execute at the ministry is large gatherings.

“The science is clear that large gatherings…are high risk for community spread, and so we must protect the country…”

The event’s cancellation yesterday was largely met with disappointment.

Some suggested the event should be permitted to proceed if other concerts at resort properties were allowed to take place.

“Makes no sense,” said Facebook user Luxe Ente.

“Hotels are having big concerts. Schools are opening full face-to-face because numbers are decreasing.

“This should’ve been approved.”

In response to questions surrounding whether hotel properties were operating under different rules, Darville said the government has made its position clear that it does not approve concerts anywhere in The Bahamas.

He said the record reflects its disapproval.

The minister said while the Ministry of Health is responsible for policy, once it denies an event, the Ministry of National Security is responsible to “move in and address the issues”.

There has been a sustained downward trend of COVID-19 cases over the past few weeks.

However, health experts have warned the behavior of the public is directly linked and complacency of the health rules will result in increased infections.

This is the second major event in recent months that has been denied, much to the dismay of hopeful attendees.

The annual Christmas carnival was denied permission to open twice as the government believed the event posed too great a risk for community transmission of COVID-19.

At the time, cases were trending upward due in large part to the presence of omicron and the increased activities surrounding the holidays.