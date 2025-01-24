Watch ILTV Live
Start Advertising
Watch ILTV Live
Start Advertising
Sign in
Watch ILTV Live
Watch ILTV Live

Canadian tourist stabbed, Bahamian and two tourists arrested

0
SHARES
30
VIEWS
Share on FacebookShare on Whatsapp

NASSAU, BAHAMAS – Police in Grand Bahama arrested three (3) men, an American, Bahamian and a resident of the United Kingdom, early Friday morning on January 24, 2025 following the stabbing of a Canadian tourist.

Officers responded to a report of a disturbance at an establishment on King’s Road after 1:00 a.m., where they discovered a 32-year-old male visitor from Canada with a stab wound to his lower body.

According to preliminary reports, he was involved in a physical altercation that occurred at the establishment, during which he was stabbed. As a result, a 31-year-old male visitor from the USA, a 51-year-old male visitor from the United Kingdom, and a 27-year-old male from Grand Bahama were all taken into custody.

Emergency Medical Services visited the scene and rendered medical assistance to three of the
individuals who sustained injuries during the altercation.

The 32-year-old male was transported to the hospital, where his stab injuries were listed as non-life threatening.

Investigation continues.

Polls

Should governments have the right to ban social media apps, or does it violate free speech?

View Results

Loading ... Loading ...

Polls

Should governments have the right to ban social media apps, or does it violate free speech?

View Results

Loading ... Loading ...
  • Trending
  • Comments
  • Latest
newsletter

Eyewitness News is The Bahamas #1 trusted source for local news. We deliver breaking news, analysis, and insights on business, finance, sports and politics. Reach thousands daily. Stay informed with Eyewitness News.

Latest News

EyeWitness News

EWNews Newsletter

Stay inform on The Bahamas news and events of the day. Be the first to know latest important news & events directly to your inbox.

By signing up, I agree to our TOS and Privacy Policy.

© 2024 Eye Witness News. All rights reserved. website Designer
Facebook-f Instagram Youtube X-twitter Linkedin

Add New Playlist

No Result
View All Result

Watch ILTV Live
Advertise With Us
2024 EWNews. All rights reserved.
Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?
Hide picture