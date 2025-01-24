Canadian tourist stabbed, Bahamian and two tourists arrested

NASSAU, BAHAMAS – Police in Grand Bahama arrested three (3) men, an American, Bahamian and a resident of the United Kingdom, early Friday morning on January 24, 2025 following the stabbing of a Canadian tourist.

Officers responded to a report of a disturbance at an establishment on King’s Road after 1:00 a.m., where they discovered a 32-year-old male visitor from Canada with a stab wound to his lower body.

According to preliminary reports, he was involved in a physical altercation that occurred at the establishment, during which he was stabbed. As a result, a 31-year-old male visitor from the USA, a 51-year-old male visitor from the United Kingdom, and a 27-year-old male from Grand Bahama were all taken into custody.

Emergency Medical Services visited the scene and rendered medical assistance to three of the

individuals who sustained injuries during the altercation.

The 32-year-old male was transported to the hospital, where his stab injuries were listed as non-life threatening.

Investigation continues.