Canadian man charged with rape of American woman

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — A Canadian man was charged today for the sexual assault of an American woman.

According to prosecutors, Wayne McCann, 28, of Ontario, raped the 21-year-old woman at the Atlantis resort on Paradise Island on May 26.

When he appeared before Senior Magistrate Carolyn Vogt-Evans, McCann was not required to enter a plea to the charge.

He was remanded to the Bahamas Department of Correctional Services.

The matter is expected to proceed via a voluntary bill of indictment on August 4.

Bail will have to be considered by the Supreme Court.

Police reported on Thursday that they were investigating a complaint of sexual assault of an American woman at a local lodging.

Authorities said a Canadian man was arrested and was assisting police with their investigation.

The particulars of the incident were not detailed in that police report.