Canadian airlines double direct service to Nassau for winter season

NASSAU, The Bahamas — Canadian airlift to The Bahamas is set for a major boost this fall and winter, with direct flights to Lynden Pindling International Airport (NAS) nearly doubling as Air Canada, WestJet and Porter Airlines expand their schedules.

According to the Nassau & Paradise Island Promotion Board, weekly non-stop service from Canada will rise from 19 to 39 flights this season, accounting for about 10 percent of total inbound air seats to the destination.

“We are delighted to welcome even more Canadian travellers to Nassau & Paradise Island, and grow the connection between our destinations,” said Joy Jibrilu, CEO of the Nassau & Paradise Island Promotion Board. “This expanded airlift underscores the growing demand of travel to Nassau & Paradise Island and ensures more opportunities for Canadian travellers to experience the world-class beaches, vibrant culture and our renowned Bahamian hospitality.”

Air Canada will expand its Toronto service from daily flights to 12 per week in October, while Montreal will move from one to four flights weekly in December. New direct service will also be introduced from Ottawa and Halifax in December, with weekly departures every Friday. WestJet will increase its Toronto flights from four per week to daily service in December and launch new non-stop service from Calgary, also in December. Meanwhile, Porter Airlines will begin flying daily from Toronto in November, adding new Ottawa service once per week and twice-weekly flights from Hamilton in December.

Tourism officials say the increased airlift will provide Canadian travellers with more flexibility and convenience, particularly during the peak winter months when demand for warm-weather getaways is at its highest. Nassau & Paradise Island, they noted, continue to offer strong appeal for Canadian visitors with average water temperatures near 80 degrees, more than 300 days of sunshine each year, and miles of white sand beaches.

The Bahamas remains one of the most popular winter destinations for Canadian tourists, and the expanded flight schedule is expected to strengthen the tourism industry during the high season. With travel times of less than three hours from major Canadian cities such as Toronto and Montreal, officials say Nassau & Paradise Island are positioned as one of the most accessible Caribbean escapes for Canadian vacationers.