Canadian accused of raping 80 year old granted bail

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — A 61-year-old Canadian tourist accused of raping an 80-year-old hotel guest has been granted $30,000 bail.

Justice Franklyn Williams KC granted bail for Gordon Wilkie. His attorney Ryszard Humes sought bail on medical grounds.

Prosecutors allege that Wilkie raped the woman in the elevator of the Warwick Hotel on January 28.

Family of the victim told Eyewitnesses News that the woman suffers from Alzheimer’s disease and was missing on the hotel property for sometime before being discovered.