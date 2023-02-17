Canada PM: Royal Navy will not intercept migrants

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau yesterday pledged the country’s naval fleet will not intercept migrants when it is deployed to Haiti’s coast.

Trudeau announced that vessels from the Canadian Royal Navy will be deployed to the embattled country’s coast to provide surveillance, gather intelligence, and maintain a maritime presence.

“The Canadian ships are not there and will not be there to intercept migrants,” he said.

“They are there to assist the Haitian National Police in their efforts to control the gang activity, in Port-au-Prince and along the coast.”

Trudeau continued: “We have seen in the past that the presence of coast guard ships or ships there from allies significantly dissuaded the gangs from using the waterways as an extra sphere of influence for them, they will be there to support the Haitian National Police.”

Last year October, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said “armed action” was necessary to loosen the grip of gangs to get aid and supplies into the country.

Earlier this month, UN Human Rights Commissioner Volker Turk pleaded with the international community to consider deploying a specialized armed force.

Trudeau is a special guest of the 44th Regular Meeting of CARICOM Heads of Government, where Haiti’s deepening crisis is a top issue being discussed by regional leaders alongside climate change and food security.

The Canadian prime minister yesterday outlined several measures to address the deepening crisis in Haiti; however, he stopped short of committing to deploying troops or funding a CARICOM-led deployment.

During his address to CARCIOM leaders and delegates, he unveiled plans to deploy the Royal Canadian Navy to Haiti’s coast to conduct surveillance and provide maritime support as part of their bid to address the deepening crisis in the beleaguered state.

Trudeau also committed $10 million to support the International Organization for Migration to strengthen the protection and resilience of Haitian women and children along the Dominican Republic border and in Haiti, and an additional $12.3 million investment in humanitarian assistance.

He also pledged $1.8 million to target illicit drug trafficking and strengthen border and maritime security in the Caribbean.

“Over the past 30 years, Canada has sent many, many missions to Haiti,” he said at a later press conference at the Atlantis resort.

“UN missions, humanitarian missions, missions to build hospitals missions, to support police missions to support prison guards. We’ve continued to step up and be there for the Haitian people, and we have made commitments that we will continue to do that. However, we also must learn from what has worked and what has not worked in the past.

Trudeau said: “And that’s why our focus now is on ensuring that through strengthening the Haitian National Police, equipping them better, ensuring the best for them in their ability to do their jobs. At the same time, as we look to degrade politically and economically the impact of the gangs we have our best chance to ensure that Haitians themselves are able to solve this terrible cycle of violence.

“What’s happening in Haiti is absolutely heartbreaking. And we need to do everything we can that will help. That’s why we are focused on making sure that whether it’s with partners, or with friends, we’re doing everything we can to empower Haiti to get through this, with itself leading the way.”