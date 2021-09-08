CAN IT BE DONE?: Wells says health team advises against voting while quarantined, but govt was given options

“The government is looking at this”

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — Minister of Health Renward Wells said yesterday that the government has been presented with options on how people in quarantine or those infected with the coronavirus could be allowed to vote.

He said that while health professionals advising the government on the pandemic recommended that people in quarantine or those infected with the coronavirus ought not to be allowed to vote, the issue was still under discussion.

“It is still under discussion, but I can say that the health professionals in the Ministry of Health, the ones who basically make recommendations, are recommending that these persons not — N, O, T — being allowed to vote,” Wells told the media.

Up to Monday, there were 3,396 active cases of COVID-19.

At last report, another 3,000-plus people were in quarantine in addition to those positive cases.

It remains unclear how many of those more than 6,000 people will be out of quarantine or considered recovered over the coming days, as this depends on the date of exposure or the date of confirmed infection.

With nine days before the general election, someone who contracts COVID-19 today, or has to quarantine for the incubation period of at least 10 days as a result of exposure, could be impacted on Election Day.

Wells said the government is considering the constitutionality of the matter.

“The government is looking at this,” Wells said.

“We understand the issues of the constitutionality of folks wanting to exercise their rights, and so, a discussion is going to be had on the recommendation because the health professionals did send forward options.

“I am not going to speak to those options, but their definitive recommendation to government is these persons not be allowed to vote.

“But the government has come back and said: ‘But if we do allow them to vote, give us an idea as to how best this can take place.’

“We are looking at ways to see how it is possible…”

While Wells could not divulge whether the issue would be discussed at Cabinet yesterday, he said: “I am sure there will be an announcement made one way or the other.”

Under section 10 of the Parliamentary Elections Act, any person who is serving a prison sentence, under sentence of death or deemed to be a “lunatic or of unsound mind by virtue of finding or declaration” shall be disqualified from registering as a voter and voting.

Section 49C of the act, which speaks to special voters, notes that a person registered to vote who is unable to on the day appointed by reason of illness, infirmity, pregnancy or recent childbirth and wishes to do so, can apply in writing to the parliamentary commissioner for a special voter certificate.

The application must be made within 14 days of the issue of the writ of the election.

The Progressive Liberal Party (PLP) has threatened legal action should quarantined individuals be prevented from voting in the election, and written to Parliamentary Commissioner Lavado Duncanson requesting confirmation that all registered people will be allowed to cast their ballots.