Campers showcase creativity with original camp theme song on the UN’s SDGs

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — Sustainable Me, a summer camp dedicated to promoting sustainability and environmental stewardship among children, is thrilled to announce the release of an original camp theme song that encapsulates the spirit and values of the United Nations’ Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

The song, created during the first week of camp, showcases the remarkable creativity and talent of the campers as they rap about the SDGs and their commitment to building a better world.

Titled “Sustainable Me (SUS Anthem),” the theme is a collaboration among the campers and counselors, who collectively contributed to the lyrics, melody, and rhythm of the song. Crafted with passion and enthusiasm, the song not only serves as an anthem for the camp but also embodies the campers’ dedication to creating a sustainable future.

Inspired by the 17 SDGs set forth by the United Nations, the lyrics of the theme song reflect the campers’ understanding of these global goals and their commitment to taking action. Through catchy verses and a memorable chorus, the song explores themes such as poverty eradication, clean energy, gender equality, and climate action, among others. It highlights the interconnectedness of the SDGs and the need for collective efforts to achieve them.

“Our campers are the voices of change, and this theme song beautifully captures their passion and dedication to making a difference,” said Camp Director Kya Nguyen.

“We are immensely proud of their creativity and their ability to express complex ideas in an engaging and memorable way.”

The creation of the theme song was a collaborative process spearheaded by Grammy award-winning producer and camp counselor Cy Fyre, who encourages campers to think critically, collaborate, and express themselves during the camp’s weekly music sessions. The campers worked together under the guidance of talented counselors, who nurtured their ideas and supported their artistic development. The result is an inspiring and empowering song that resonates with campers and captures the essence of their journey at Sustainable Me.

“Working with the campers on this theme song has been an incredible experience,” Mr Fyre said.

“Their passion and creativity are truly inspiring. Music has the power to bring people together and convey powerful messages, and this song encapsulates the campers’ commitment to the UN’s Sustainable Development Goals. I am honored to be a part of this journey and help them amplify their voices through music.”

The campers and counselors are excited to share their theme song with the world, hoping to inspire others to join the movement toward a sustainable and equitable future. The song will be available for download on several streaming platforms in the upcoming weeks. Interested persons can listen to the full song now by visiting the camp’s Youtube channel: https://www.youtube.com/@SUSCAMP.

The Sustainable Me Summer Camp runs from July 3, 2023 to August 11, 2023 at the New Covenant Baptist Church and offers a unique and immersive experience for young participants aged 8-13 to learn about the United Nations’s Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

To learn more about the camp, visit: https://www.sustainableme.org/summer-camp. For media inquiries, interviews, or more information about Sustainable Me and the campers’ theme song, please contact:

Ava Turnquest

Sustainable Me Camp Director

242-558-0182

theoddmoms@gmail.com