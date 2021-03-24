CALLED INTO QUESTION: Komolafe’s arrest raises “troubling concerns” about gender bias, says local women’s group

Caribbean Women in Leadership (CIWiL) Bahamas Chapter stands in solidarity with DNA leader

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — The recent detainment of Democratic National Alliance (DNA) Leader Arinthia Komolafe for a protest held weeks ago has raised “troubling concerns” relating to women’s equality in the country, the Caribbean Women in Leadership (CIWiL) Bahamas Chapter stated yesterday.

Komolafe was detained for more than five hours at the Central Police Station on Monday for a March 3 protest in Parliament and Rawson Square.

A crowd of DNA members and supporters, along with political figures including former Free National Movement (FNM) Leader Loretta Butler-Turner, Englerston MP Glenys Hanna-Martin and Bahamian Evolution’s Lincoln Bain, gathered outside the station in support of Komolafe and to await her release.

CIWiL noted its Chair Charlene Paul was also present among the group “to stand with other leaders in solidarity in support of Arinthia Komolafe, DNA leader, in her quest for justice in the recent occurrence with the police authorities”.

She expressed her support of equity and fairness, saying: “We stand in solidarity for what is right, fair and just.

“Democracy is as much about citizenship rights and we consider it a moral imperative to promote and safeguard justice, fairness and gender equality.

“We do not support gender bias, discrimination or injustice of any kind. It is a matter of human rights. It is a matter of democracy.”

CIWiL, in a statement released yesterday, asserted that Komolafe’s detainment has brought to the fore “some troubling concerns that need to be substantively answered and addressed”.

“The right to assemble and carry out peaceful demonstrations are hallmarks of democracy,” its statement noted.

“The country has not experienced, in modern times, the arrest of any political leader for assembling in peaceful demonstrations. Therefore, this matter begs a question that demands an answer.

“Of course, as we celebrate International Women’s Month, the position of Mrs Komolafe, as a female leader of a political party, adds to the discourse and the conversation.

“CIWIL’s chair, therefore, calls for a renewed commitment from all stakeholders to collaborate in support of a more just and equitable Bahamas. CIWiL promotes that equal representation of women and men in politics and decision-making is necessary for achieving gender equality, good governance and true democracy.”

Commissioner of Police Paul Rolle has insisted the DNA leader’s detainment was not an arrest — despite reports to the contrary — and that the move was not politically-motivated.

Nonetheless, CIWiL said: “Caribbean Women in Leadership Bahamas Chapter is committed to advancing the cause of women and takes a stand for democracy, fair treatment [and] justice.

“At a pivotal time in the nation, CIWiL continues to herald the importance of participation of women in leadership and strongly holds that the empowerment of women and the establishment of gender equality are crucial to democracy.”

CIWiL will host its second week of Preparing Women in Leadership Parliamentary and CIWiL Public Office Training and Capacity Building, March 26 and 27 and invites the public to join in its efforts to “advance women’s equality in leadership and decision-making”.

Interested parties may contact the group at 242-565-1273 or visit its Facebook page.