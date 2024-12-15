CALL TO ACTION: Wilson calls for union action over bi-weekly salary proposal amid government silence

NASSAU, BAHAMAS- The Bahamas Union of Teachers (BUT) president is urging all members of the union, affiliates of the Bahamas National Alliance Trade Union Congress, and others to take action as she has yet to receive a response from the Prime Minister or any relevant agencies regarding the proposed bi-weekly salary payments.

Wilson revealed she was reliably informed that a meeting on this matter would be held without her or Kimsley Ferguson, president of the Public Service Workers Union.

Wilson noted that earlier this year, BUT members overwhelmingly voted in a survey to reject bi-weekly payments, preferring to continue receiving their salaries monthly. Many civil servants she said have reached out to her over the past few days, expressing dissatisfaction and opposition to the proposed bi-weekly payment system.

Wilson called for solidarity among members and affiliates and urged them to stay tuned for further updates if this matter is not resolved satisfactorily.

Public Service Minister Pia Glover Rolle noted that the matter in question is a Ministry of Finance project and a meeting with unions was called for Tuesday 17 December by the Ministry of Finance.

“I am advised that Wilson and Kimsley aren’t “available” to meet on Tuesday, therefore Wilson expects the meeting to be rescheduled. I don’t know if the Ministry of Finance has responded to the request for postponement as their inability to attend was sent on Friday 13th December at 7:14 pm (after all Ministries were closed for the weekend).”

She added: “It is Sunday, and I doubt there can be any response from the Ministry of Finance until they reopen on Monday, at best. I am unaware of the “thousands of public servants” that Wilson claims “do not want biweekly payments.” However, if that is the verifiable fact, I am certain that the Government will be prepared to comply with the public servants’ wishes.”