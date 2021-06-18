CALL FOR INTERVENTION: Smith appeals to PM for meeting to resolve PI land dispute with Royal Caribbean

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — Bahamian businessman Toby Smith yesterday appealed to Prime Minister Dr Hubert Minnis for a meeting to resolve his ongoing Paradise Island land dispute involving Royal Caribbean.

Smith, in an open letter to Minnis yesterday, said: “As you are aware, over the past four years, we have made many attempts to meet with you in person to discuss the Paradise Island Lighthouse & Beach Club project. Unfortunately, to date, this has not resulted in a meeting.

“I hereby make a formal, public request to meet with you for the purpose of bringing about a resolve to my Paradise Island Lighthouse & Beach Club matter in the very near future and remain hopeful you will make yourself available.”

In an interview with Eyewitness News earlier this week, Smith asserted that until the Supreme Court delivers a judgment in his ongoing Crown land dispute case, he intends to proceed as if he has a valid lease.

His comments came as Royal Caribbean executives confirmed that the group has received an executed Crown land lease and seabed lease associated with its Paradise Island Beach Club development.

Smith said he was “appalled” that the government had gone ahead and executed a Crown land lease with RCL, indicating that RCL President Michael Bayley had reached out to him for reconciliation talks just a few weeks ago.

Royal Caribbean is investing $50 million to develop its beach club destination, a move that is expected to generate an extra $26 million in visitor spend.

Smith has proposed a $2 million restoration of Paradise Island’s lighthouse, and initiated legal action against the government for failing to give effect to his Crown land lease.