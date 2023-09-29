Internet connectivity across Exuma cays to be powered by sub-sea fibre

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — Cable Bahamas has partnered with Global Nexus Limited (GNX), the leading ‘neutral carrier’ multi-telecommunications provider in The Bahamas, to lay a world-class sub-sea fiber network that will provide broadband Internet connectivity to hundreds of residents across 34 Exuma cays.

At a recent press briefing, both GNX and Cable Bahamas spoke of the commercial and residential multi-function, world-class fiber infrastructure the connectivity upgrade will bring to the Family Islands.

Mark Hammerton, GNX’s chief technology officer, explained the company’s business model and the exciting partnership with Cable Bahamas.

“We are a ‘neutral carrier’ multi-telecom provider, meaning we are able to partner with Cable Bahamas and other telecom industry leaders to deploy our fiber technology where and as needed.

“Internet infrastructure is critical for a nation’s socio-economic development. Our focus is on delivering technologically advanced, groundbreaking services in line with the government’s guidelines and economic growth initiatives. This partnership with Cable Bahamas is in keeping with the government’s same nation-building initiatives.”

Deputy Prime Minister and MP for Exuma, Chester Cooper, supports the Exuma fiber rollout programme.

“The establishment of this new fiber network will provide a welcome boost to the Exumas as well as major benefits to real estate and homeowners,” Cooper said.

“In keeping with the growth of tourism in the islands, the ease of communication and its advanced capabilities are expected to attract businesses and investment from across the board as well as offer constant connection for Airbnb units.

“It will enhance the experience of tourists traveling to the Exumas and further upgrade The Bahamas as a world-class destination.”

Co-founder and company director Andrew Allen spoke of Sir William Allen, his late father, and his role in the company’s startup.

“l brought this idea to my father in 2008 as an international project, but we decided to start in The Bahamas and progress to the international idea, which is still the plan.

“But in recent years, the need for fiber optic projects throughout The Bahamas became clear, and we partnered with Cable Bahamas for this Exuma pilot project. This won’t be the last highest quality fiber optic internet service we bring to the Family Islands. We are in the planning stages of at least two other projects of similar scope.”

Allen said that the Exuma pilot will allow them to see the impact on the local communities and ascertain other opportunities for downstream businesses.

“If successful, we would immediately implement elsewhere,” he said. “And with Cable Bahamas, we’re also looking to partner with smaller ‘last mile’ providers. So, it’s an enabling tool on a number of levels. It’s a piece of infrastructure that modernizes the country and enables new business opportunities that never existed before.”

GlobalNexus director Ted Boyle and technical officer John Stears are internationally experienced broadband, cable, and satellite industry veterans.

Franklyn Butler II, CEO of Cable Bahamas Group of Companies, revealed that their current focus is on enhancing connectivity by establishing a backbone infrastructure that will predominantly cater to high-demand nodes and vital economic centers.

“However, this is a crucial step in paving the way for more extensive subsequent advantages, ultimately fostering a more connected community. Furthermore, this partnership reaffirms our commitment to establishing a foundation for a resilient and economically vibrant Bahamas where communities can thrive,” Butler said.

Gavin Christie, managing partner at Corcoran CA Christie Real Estate, sees the super-fast ‘always on’ fiber connectivity as a way to strengthen the local economy.

“Exuma and its Cays are considered some of the most beautiful places in the world for Bahamians, residents, and tourists to live, visit, and work in. Every sector will benefit from the increased ease of doing business that this lifestyle upgrade brings.”