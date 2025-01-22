C.V. Bethel teachers protest alleged school violence

NASSAU, BAHAMAS – Over one dozen teachers at the C.V. Bethel Senior High School gathered in a huddle outside the school compound on Wednesday amid concerns stemming from what they say are safety issues on the school’s campus.

The Bahamas Teachers Union (BUT) representative, Area Vice-President Vernon Rodgers told Eyewitness News that their actions today come 24 hours after an alleged incident on the school compound where two female students threatened a teacher.

Rodgers said the issue of teachers wrestling with unruly children persists, he further alleged that the unruly students are in some cases members of gangs which wreak havoc on campus.

Rodgers also expressed disappointment that the school’s administration has not been helpful in addressing teachers’ concerns on violence on campus.