NASSAU, BAHAMAS- Free National Movement (FNM) Leader Micheal Pintard says the party is confident that the West Grand Bahama and Bimini seat will return to the opposition party once voters cast their ballots in the upcoming Bye-election.

The seat became vacant following the death of former member of Parliament for that constituency Hon. Obie Wiclhcombe.

He died in Grand Bahamas on September 25, 2023.

The FNM leader says he is hopeful that the party will select its candidate sometime this week.