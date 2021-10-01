BY DESIGN: Eased construction restrictions likely targeted at 3 specific projects, suggests former BCA chief

“No one thought twice about it because construction generally doesn’t happen outside of Monday to Saturday”

Former BCA pres: The issue isn’t when to work, it’s having something to do

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — The government’s decision to allow construction to take place during the 12 midnight to 5am curfew hours as well as on Sundays is unlikely to have a major impact on the wider construction industry outside of three projects, a local contractor said yesterday.

The Davis administration on Wednesday further reopened the Bahamian economy by abolishing the restriction that prevented construction and retail businesses from working on Sundays.

Senator Michael Halkitis, minister of economic affairs, said in a statement that the government was revoking parts of the COVID emergency orders “that are not undergirded by science and economic data”.

Leonard Sands, a former Bahamian Contractors Association (BCA) president, told Eyewitness News: “Technically, the order prior to that did prohibit construction outside of Monday to Saturday and that was from the last order back in July I believe.

“No one thought twice about it because construction generally doesn’t happen outside of Monday to Saturday.”

Sands added: “I believe the amendment was done because there is an emphasis on a few projects like the new US embassy, the demolition of the Churchill Building and the port development project.

“Those are three major projects that will likely be seeing work done around the clock based on their deadlines. They need to ensure that those projects can be carried out to maximum capacity. I think we are going to see a lot of activity on those projects.”

Another former BCA president, Stephen Wrinkle, told Eyewitness News: “I didn’t know the restriction was in place, honestly. I think the issue right now is not when to work but actually having something to do.”

Wrinkle added: “I think everything is generally slow and the delay in receiving goods is affecting the industry. There are still supply backups and shortages and shipping is difficult. That has a trickle-down effect.

“It’s something we will have to live with until they clear up the backlog.

“In the wintertime, construction slows down in the US, and so maybe in the spring, hopefully, things will turn around.”