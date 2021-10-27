BUYER’S REMORSE: Outgoing UB pres “deeply regrets” decision to leave; asks for contract to be extended

“I should never have said that I would not seek a contract renewal”

Search for Smith’s replacement already down to 3 finalists

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — University of The Bahamas (UB) President Dr Rodney Smith has requested that his contract of employment with the university be extended beyond 2022.

In an email sent to faculty and staff yesterday, and obtained by Eyewitness News, Smith admitted that since 2017, several mistakes were made in regard to the governance of UB, pointing to several missteps with the appointment of the board of trustees under the Minnis administration.

He said that over that period, he acted in accordance with what he thought was the right thing to do.

Smith explained that among those mistakes was the finalization of his presidential contract, which should have implemented a way for him to “retire gracefully and with dignity”.

The current UB present noted that about three years ago, he made a proposal to the board’s chairman for the university’s outgoing president to be allowed to a have a faculty position upon leaving office, which is a standard practice in the United States.

He said after no action was ever taken on the matter, he began feeling “hopeless and rudderless” with an incomplete contract, and out of “desperation” applied for a job at another institution in June 2020.

“Applying at the eleventh hour of this search for this position was a mistake I deeply regret,” Smith wrote.

He noted that the process happened quickly, with him moving from semi-finalist to finalist in seven days.

He said on the day that the university was to announce its new president, he withdrew his name in an effort to “remain committed to UB”.

However, the damage had already been done and in an effort to do damage control, he was forced to state his position in a statement that was edited by the board.

In June 2020, the university confirmed that Smith will not renew his contract at the university in August 2022 and had begun actively seeking employment.

The move came as a surprise to UB’s faculty, staff and even then Education Minister Jeffrey Lloyd.

At the time, Union of Tertiary Educators of The Bahamas (UTEB) President Daniel Thompson called Smith’s actions an “abandonment of duty during a pandemic”.

Smith said yesterday: “I should never have panicked and sent my CV for consideration for another presidency.

“I should never have said that I would not seek a contract renewal. I should have continued fighting for what I know is the right thing to do.”

Smith added that he shared his feelings with the board’s executive on June 7, 2021, and they agreed to propose a post-tenure position for the president to remaining board members, however, up to today, he remains in limbo with an “incomplete contract”.

“Colleagues, you will agree that now is not the ideal time to bring in a new president,” Smith said in the email.

“UB needs stability in leadership as we move to complete the rebuild of UB North; especially as we continue our struggle through the pandemic. I repeat, now is not the time to begin new leadership.

“I asked the board, in June 2021, to consider allowing the work to continue by considering the continuation of my contract of employment beyond 2022. This is my sincere and heartfelt request.”

Smith noted, however, that the request was denied by Dr Jonathan Rodgers, board chairman and chairman of the Presidential Search Committee, which has been working on finding a new president since last year.

He contended that “there remains much work to be done” including completion of the residential complex, the acquisition of SACS accreditation, the completion of UB North and maximization of the fundraising unit.

“I am aware that Mr Daniel Thompson is using his position as president of UTEB to lobby for the sole Bahamian candidate from the search committee,” Smith added.

“I only ask that those who have the best interest of the university and the country at heart to please speak out.”

Smith, whose tenure at UB has been controversial, was granted a new five-year contract in 2017.

He previously served as president of the tertiary education in 2004, but soon after his start, he was embroiled in a plagiarism scandal and resigned in 2005.

In July, the Presidential Search Committee announced that it had narrowed its search to three finalists: Dr Erik Rolland, Sir Anthony Seldon and Dr Ian Strachan.