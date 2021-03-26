BUSTED: Several travelers arrested for fake COVID-19 tests at LPIA

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — Nearly a dozen travelers have been taken into police custody at the Lynden Pindling International Airport for presenting fraudulent COVID-19 tests this week.

According to Chief Superintendent Shanta Knowles, Head of the Central Detective Unit, eight individuals were arrested on Friday morning and one on Thursday.

“There are a number of persons in custody at one of our stations who presented what we suspect to be false, fraud COVID tests to personnel for travel,” she said.

“So, they are in custody and our officers are in the process of investigating that matter and hopefully we do expect that they should be in court by Monday.”

Knowles could not confirm whether the individuals were traveling domestically or internationally. She also could not confirm if the travelers were Bahamians or visitors.

She added: “We are grateful that the COVID officers are vigilant and are following the protocols and once they see that something is not adding up, they will deal with it and then hand it over to us to continue investigations.”

According to the latest Emergency Powers Order, a negative COVID-19 RT-PCR test must be obtained by travelers departing from New Providence, Grand Bahama, and Abaco.

Everyone traveling to The Bahamas must obtain a negative COVID-19 RT-PCR test taken no more than 5 days prior to the date of arrival.