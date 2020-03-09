Businesses encouraged to roll-out coronavirus protocols.

NASSAU, BAHAMAS – The Bahamas Chamber of Commerce and Employers Confederation (BCCEC) is encouraging business to roll-out their own preventative protocols in the workplace in light of coronavirus (COVID-19) fears.

Jeffrey Beckles, BCCEC chief executive said: “We are encouraging all of our citizens, business owners and the average person to pay attention to the Ministry of Health advisories they have been putting out.

“The most important thing to do is follow the preventative measures. We all generally agree that eventually this thing will find its way to The Bahamas at the rate it is going.

He said: “How do we prepare best? We prepare best by taking those precautionary measures and executing them.”

Beckles added: “We are also encouraging businesses to roll-out their own preventative protocols in the workplace; hand washing, cleaning etc. Also, we must be mindful of our environment. Several of our members have canceled absolutely non-essential travel which is another way can help to prevent this thing.

“We also have to pay attention to supply chains and demand. We know that cleaning products in the US and other areas are selling out and there are challenges getting access to cleaning supplies and hand sanitizer. We would hope that Bahamians would take seriously the challenges being seen in other places we typically buy from.”

Beckles said that businesses should also pay attention to their supplies. “Obviously China is a significant manufacturer and exporter and that entire region is important to our supply chain.Companies are being asked to take a look at alternative suppliers. We can’t sit and isolate this challenge to a region because it’s already gone very much global.”

Some businesses in the US have asked employees to work from home to reduce the potential spread of the virus, a move Beckles said should not be out of the question if the situation arises.

Beckles said: “We have not had any reported cases here and we have not heard of anyone asking employers to work from home but that’s not something that should be out o the question should the situation change.

“The key is prevention. We have to take this very seriously and ensure that people are taking the preventative steps,” he said.