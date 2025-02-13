Business owner feeling disenfranchised after being excluded from Carnival’s cruise port opportunities

NASSAU, BAHAMAS: After operating a successful 100 percent Bahamian-owned business for over 50 years, Loren Madu, Manager at Freeport Jewellers, told Eyewitness News on Thursday morning that the family business, and many other vendors in the Port Lucaya hub, have been snubbed of an opportunity to have a stake in the multi-million dollar cruise port currently being built by Carnival Cruise lines in East Grand Bahama.

Madu, an attendee of the 2025 Business Outlook Conference, presented her concerns to the Minister for Grand Bahama Ginger Moxey during a question and answer period on Thursday morning. In response to the concern presented, Minister Moxey said that the government continues to do its best, while in dialogue with Carnival, to ensure that Grand Bahamians are first preference for vendor opportunities.

Madu said while the government has touted that the new port will provide Grand Bahamians with access to business opportunities, she alleges that many Grand Bahamian business owners have been left feeling disenfranchised as larger brands from New Providence and the international market have been granted business deals by Carnival.