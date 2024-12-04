Business grant program geared towards the disabled community

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — The Small Business Development Centre (SBDC) has launched its Entrepreneurs with Disabilities Initiative, a program aimed at fostering inclusivity and equitable access for Bahamian entrepreneurs with disabilities.

Developed in collaboration with the Ministry of Social Services, the Ministry of Youth, Sports & Culture, and the National Commission for People with Disabilities, the initiative provides tailored training, mentorship, and funding opportunities, including grants of up to $10,000.

The program integrates accessibility features such as ASL interpretation, screen reader-compatible materials, and hybrid workshops to ensure participation for individuals with visual or auditory disabilities.

SBDC Executive Director Samantha Rolle highlighted the lack of research on Bahamian entrepreneurs with disabilities, noting the need for data-driven support. She stated, “The SBDC is working to change this through our Entrepreneurs with Disabilities Survey. With input from the National Commission for People with Disabilities, we reached aspiring and existing entrepreneurs directly to better understand their needs and how we can serve them.”

Preliminary survey results reveal that 45% of participants are in the early startup phase, while others are in planning or established stages. Based on feedback, the program will offer live online and in-person workshops, hybrid masterclasses, and accessibility-focused additions to the standard Blueprint Training Course.

Beyond training, the SBDC will mentor 100 program participants and host the ENABLE Business Forum and Expo, which will guide corporate entities on how to better support entrepreneurs with disabilities. To conclude the initiative, grants of up to $10,000 will be awarded to program participants to help develop their businesses.

Rolle noted that Inclusivity is a core goal for the SBDC in 2024, pointing out that the initiative increases visibility for entrepreneurs with disabilities and fosters an inclusive entrepreneurial ecosystem. It’s about equitable access, amplifying talent, and creating meaningful social reform.”

The program launch coincides with the global observance of International Day for Persons with Disabilities on December 3rd, underscoring the SBDC’s commitment to empowering all Bahamians to succeed in business.