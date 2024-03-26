BUSINESS BOOST: Six Bahamian entrepreneurs receive funding from OWN Bahamas

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — Six (6) Bahamian entrepreneurs have received over $80,000 in funding, courtesy of OWN Bahamas powered by the IL Cares Foundation. The grants, intended to boost Bahamian businesses, were given to Taste Da Flava, Automotive Programming Solutions, Printable, Pure Flava, Street Smart and Happy Healing Home Care.

In his congratulatory remarks, OWN Founder Sebastian Bastian encouraged the awardees to persist through the challenges of entrepreneurship and seek advice from the OWN team.

OWN officials are encouraging past and new applicants to apply ahead of this year’s deadline, which is in Fall 2024.