BUILDING LEADERS: 48 shop stewards graduate from 10-week program

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — 48 shop stewards graduated from the John Maxwell leadership training program Wednesday morning at The Bahamas Public Service Union Headquarters located on East Street South.

President of The Bahamas Hotel Catering Allied Workers Union (BHCAWU) Darren Woods says the union partnered with employers from Kentucky Fried Chicken, Atlantis, Harborside Resort, Poopdeck, and Lyford Cay to help make the comprehensive 10-week program a success.

Woods noted that the initiative focuses on strengthening leadership within the workplace, benefiting both the organization and the wider industry.