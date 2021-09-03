Building better relationships through communication and listening emphasized at Character Day workshops

Character Day set for Oct 20

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — Focus on how to build and promote good character through events and activities took place at the recent online Character Day Bahamas workshops held over two days in August.

More than 130 people from the education and guidance counselor professions, government sector and youth organizations, including corporate leaders and administrators, participated. A national Character Day will take place on October 20, 2021, to celebrate and showcase programs that will be reflective of its goals.

Character Day films and activities generate conversation on 24 character traits, grouped into six categories on the Periodic Table of Character Strengths. Events are intrinsically linked to the five key competencies of social and emotional learning — self-awareness, self-management, social awareness, relationship skills and responsible decision-making.

Participants felt that Character Day events are necessary and this year’s theme — “Be the reason that someone feels welcomed, seen, heard, valued, loved and supported” — resonated well. Program organizers believe that after the hardships created by Hurricane Dorian and COVID-19, a dedicated campaign to celebrate positive character in schools, the workplace and organizations creates positivity.

Additionally, to recognize people in the community, a “Hidden Heroes Bahamas” campaign with a call for nominations that closes on September 30, 2021, has been launched.

Program Coordinator Charlene Carey shared that communication is key to shaping and developing positive behavior and if people are mindful of the other person’s perspective, then we create an environment where people can flourish.

Speaker Dr Niambi Hall Campbell-Dean, an assistant professor of psychology at the University of The Bahamas (UB), discussed creative expression and provided four styles of communication and ways to build relationships.

Hélène de Jong, a guidance counsellor at Lyford Cay School, teacher and certified life coach, shared that listening created understanding. She also discussed the RASA (receive, appreciate, summarize and ask questions) method.

“When people know that there are different ways to behave; they can change. If you can provide people with a better way, they can learn and use the examples,” said Campbell-Dean.

Listening creates understanding and when it comes into play, we want to focus on the behavior and have a conversation, explained de Jong.

“It helps to nourish our souls and other people,” she said.

Workshop participants provided examples of positive and negative language between teachers and students and employers and employees and made suggestions on how to create a better environment and character values.

Character Day Bahamas is led by the PACE Foundation and is sponsored by the Templeton World Charity Foundation Inc, which offers the opportunity for T-shirts and other resources to be distributed free of charge to the schools and youth organizations participating in the program.

More information on Character Day, the Hidden Hero campaign, information on how to apply for a grant to help fund a character day event and charts of character strengths and virtues are available at www.characterdaybahamas.org.