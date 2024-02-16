NASSAU, BAHAMAS- The Office of the Prime Prime Minister has announced Bahamian NBA star Buddy Heild’s Appointment as Ambassador at Large.

Heild is expected to receive his presentation of credentials by Prime Minister Hon. Philip Edward Davis during a ceremony this morning.

Hield was recently traded to the Philadelphia 76ers in a three-team deal involving the San Antonio Spurs. On February 9, Hield made his 76ers debut, putting up 20 points and six assists in a 127–121 loss to the Atlanta Hawks.

A native of Grand Bahama. Heild He played college for the Oklahoma Sooners and was named the Big 12 Conference Men’s Basketball Player of the Year in 2015 and 2016. 2016, he received four major national Player of the Year awards—the John R. Wooden Award, the Naismith Award, Sporting News Player of the Year, and the Oscar Robertson Trophy. Hield was selected with the sixth overall pick in the 2016 NBA draft by the New Orleans Pelicans and was traded to the Sacramento Kings for DeMarcus Cousins in 2017. He was dealt to the Indiana Pacers in a package for Domantas Sabonis in 2022.