Bud Light says 25% of its beers coming into country are “unofficial imports”

Beer company and official distributor tell consumers to check label to “spot da real deal”

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — Bud Light has introduced a unique label for consumers to identify its officially imported beer after finding that approximately 25 percent of Bud Light beers coming into the country recently have been “unauthorized”.

In a statement calling attention to the matter and outlining steps taken to mitigate it, company officials said such unofficial imports “hurt our country, our company and Bahamian staff”.

Oranique Hamilton, Bud Light trade marketing supervisor for The Bahamas, said: “We’ve unfortunately become aware of many people who have been purchasing unofficially imported Bud Light.

“Bud Light cares deeply about the product our fans consume, and so our distribution partners have created a label unique for The Bahamas, saying ‘The Official Imported Beer of The Bahamas’ on our authorized products.”

Elena Gonzalez, sales and marketing manager of the Bahamas branch of Anheuser Busch, of which Bud Light is a product, said: “Currently, about 25 percent of the Bud Light products are coming unauthorized into the islands.

“Those importing Bud Light not through the authorized dealer are not liable to pay the correct taxes and VAT (value-added tax) on their products.

“This not only hurts our country, our company but also the Bahamian staff who are employed by licensed companies to market and distribute these products.”

She added: “We hope to mitigate the effects of this unofficially imported and distributed product. Our company decided to produce an exclusive label of Bud Light bottles and cans for The Bahamas so that the local authorities and the consumers can differentiate the official Bud Light from the rest.

“By checking the seal on the side of the label that reads ‘The Official Imported Beer of The Bahamas’, our consumers know it’s the real deal.”

Bud Light is the country’s “most imported beer”, according to the company’s statement, which also noted the beer’s signature taste is copyrighted worldwide and Bahamian Brewery and Beverage Company Ltd (BBB) is the only official distributor in-country.

BBB Executive Sales and Marketing Manager said: “As a company, we are committed to providing our retailers with licensed Bud Light, shipped under the Bahamian Brewery distribution license.

“As the official distributor of Anheuser Busch products — including the Bud Light brand — BBB is fully supporting this initiative.”

Bud Light is sold via BBB’s chain of Jimmy’s Wines & Spirits retail locations, as well as in local bars and restaurants throughout the country.