Bud Light BIG 3 promotion gifts fan a brand new car

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — One lucky beer drinker is cruising the streets of New Providence in a brand new, fully loaded SUV all thanks to Bud Light.

The country’s number 1 imported beer brand recently wrapped a major campaign that gave beer drinkers the chance to win a 2022 Kia Seltos as part of its Big 3 promotion.

“As a brand we really wanted the opportunity to give back to our customers,” said Bud Light Brand Manager for The Bahamas, Nathan Arnett.

“Without their support, we couldn’t have been the number 1 imported beer brand and so it was only right that we found a way to repay that support in a big way and so we came up with the Big 3.”

For three months beginning this past April, anyone who purchased a Bud Light 3 pack from any Jimmy’s Wines & Spirits location, or any of the other 21 participating locations could enter the drawing. More than 10,000 entries were received, and on Saturday, July 16 at Jimmy’s Wines & Spirits Nassau Street location during a live remote the grand prize winner was officially drawn – with Leroy Rolle announced as the winner.

For 34-year-old Rolle, winning the new vehicle answered his prayer.

“Winning this car is life-changing,” explained Rolle who says he began swapping out his usual Guinness for a Bud Light once the promotion began.

“Once I saw the first sign for the giveaway I started buying Bud Lights basically every other day in hopes of upping my chances,” he said. In the end, Rolle’s consistency paid off with the winning ticket being purchased from Best Deal Wholesale Liquor’s Augusta Street location.

“When I found out I won, I couldn’t believe it,” Rolle said.

“To go from not having a car to having a brand new car overnight is the best thing in the world right now.”

The SUV comes with a 5-year warranty, a one-year service package, 3-year rust proofing guarantee, licensing, registration, and a full tank of gas.

“It’s been a pleasure planning this promotion,” said Arnett. “We did worry about getting the car here with all the issues with shipping right now – but they got it done and it’s wonderful to have such a worthy winner who really embraced the competition.”

With the Big 3 promotion behind them, Bud Light is already looking to its next major campaign: the 2023 Superbowl. Over the next few months, Arnett says Bud Light fans can expect details of that upcoming promotion to surface.

“Bud Light is the official beer of the Superbowl and so we’re excited about our upcoming promotions” he added.

“We plan to continue the trend of giving back to customers in a major way and each time will be bigger and better and we hope fans of Bud Light will continue to support our efforts to provide a quality product and superior experiences as well.”