BUCKS FOR THE VAX: Winners of The Bahamas’ COVID vaccine lotto receive their rewards

Lotto still running until Dec 31 for first-dose recipients

Grand prize drawing of $25,000 yet to be announced

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — Scores of Bahamians who participated in the government’s coronavirus vaccine lottery have walked away with some protection against the deadly virus and a bonus cheque to boot.

Dozens of winners have been notified and received their payments from the Fox Foundation, which is managing the initiative in conjunction with the National COVID-19 Vaccine Consultative Committee in an effort to bolster vaccine uptake in the country.

Only individuals who receive their first dose between December 13 and December 31 will be eligible to win 50 cash prizes of $500 weekly.

At the end of the three-week period, all individuals who got their first jab during that time frame will be entered to win a whopping $25,000 grand prize.

Until then, a digital drawing will be conducted each week and the winners will be announced every Saturday on Island Luck TV.

With mere days remaining until the new year, the government was at last report nearly 46,000 people shy of its ambitious aim to have 200,000 people fully vaccinated by the end of 2021.

As of December 23, there were 154,153 fully vaccinated people, including those who had received the one-shot Johnson & Johnson vaccine as well as those who were vaccinated outside of The Bahamas and registered their jabs with the Ministry of Health.

While the Consultant Physicians Staff Association (CPSA) has expressed concern about what kind of message a vaccine lottery sends to the populace, other officials have been optimistic that it will help The Bahamas’ overall goal.

It remains to be determined how much of an impact the lottery incentive had on dwindling vaccine interest, but in the meantime, officials continue to urge the public to get vaccinated for the health and safety of themselves and others, and also for a chance to win some extra cash in the process.