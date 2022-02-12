BTVI receives donations from Cynthia ‘Mother’ Pratt Foundation and Stone Arch International

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — The Bahamas Technical and Vocational Institute (BTVI) benefitted from local goodwill this past week as the Cythnia “Mother” Pratt Foundation donated 23,000 face masks to the institution while boutique law firm Stone Arch International donated 100 doors valued at approximately $25,000.

The masks were donated to Mother Pratt’s foundation by Florida-based Women Supporting Women Ministries, led by Pastor Christine Lynn.

The Cynthia “Mother” Pratt Foundation is a non-profit organization founded by former deputy prime minister and member of parliament Cynthia Pratt. Located on Ragged Island Street, Coconut Grove, the foundation’s focus is to help those in need, especially inner-city individuals.

Pictured from left are BTVI Head Messenger Susan Canter; BTVI Associate Vice President of Administrative Services Zakia Winder; BTVI President Dr Robert W Robertson; Cynthia “Mother” Pratt; Director of Women Supporting Women Ministries Daphne Bannister; and Supervisor of the Cynthia “Mother” Pratt Foundation Schemell King. Stone Arch International recently made a donation of 100 closet doors to the Bahamas Technical and Vocational Institute (BTVI). Shown from left are Chief Executive Officer and Principal Consultant of Stone Arch International Drumeco Archer and his wife, Managing Director Chakita Archer; BTVI President Dr Robert W Robertson; and Associate Vice President of Fund Development Alicia Thompson.

Meanwhile, Chief Executive Officer and Principal Consultant of Stone Arch International Drumeco Archer and his wife, Managing Director Chakita Archer, donated the eight-foot wooden closet doors as they have an interest in the development of young people in the country, especially in the area of vocational studies and training.

Chakita Archer said: “If there is any opportunity to support and teach, we at Stone Arch International are willing to help.

“We realize that in order to train or learn a skill, materials are important.

“We are pleased to know that BTVI will use them for the further training of students in the various programs, particularly carpentry.”

BTVI President Dr Robert W Robertson expressed thanks for the generosity.

“We continue to see a rising confidence in BTVI,” he said.

“This donation is another shining example of that investor confidence in the growth of this critical institution and the development of our chief clients — our students.

“It is people like Mr and Mrs Archer who help us to continue to provide quality education and we applaud them for lending a hand as BTVI has a crucial role to play in nation-building.”