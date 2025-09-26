BTVI first in region to receive international accreditation under COE

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — The Bahamas Technical & Vocational Institute (BTVI) has been officially accredited by the Council on Occupational Education (COE), paving the way for the institute to be respected and recognized as a leader in vocational education on the global stage.

According to BTVI President Linda Thompson, the institution is the first in the country and throughout the region to receive COE’s international accreditation.

She asserted that the school “earned” this achievement as she described the accreditation process as “rigorous and comprehensive”.

The process included an “exhaustive review” of the institute’s seven (7) sites across The Bahamas which have also left an impressionable mark on COE examiners, resulting in BTVI’s program being globally benchmarked.

The COE is a national accrediting agency of higher education institutions recognized by the United States Department of Education.