BTVI and Urban Renewal team up in recruitment efforts

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — The Bahamas Technical and Vocational Institute (BTVI) and Urban Renewal have teamed up to change the lives of young persons who were expected to, but did not, complete high school in 2020, 2021, or 2022.

According to a press release, Urban Renewal is using its country-wide network to scout for disadvantaged youth and have them register for the BTVI workforce readiness programme dubbed “Smart Start #dontcountusout”.

Urban Renewal leaders made this commitment following an informational meeting recently hosted by BTVI.

BTVI’s Interim President Dr Linda A Davis said Urban Renewal was a clear choice when calling on community partners to assist in recruiting young people.

“BTVI is aware of the large footprint Urban Renewal has made in constituencies across The Bahamas,” said Davis.

“From tutoring programmes to character development workshops, Urban Renewal is on the ground and connected with residents from Grand Bahama to Inagua and virtually every island in between. This is the reach BTVI’s Smart Start programme endeavours to achieve,” Davis continued.

The 12-week full-time or 24-week part-time Smart Start initiative allows participants to earn a certificate in automotive mechanics, beauty, construction or fashion at no cost to them. The programme, which also includes an apprenticeship component, stresses employability skills, professionalism and the importance of positive character traits.

The Urban Renewal Commission’s Chairman Mr Stephen Dean described the Smart Start programme as a positive ‘shot in the arm’ and viable option for Bahamian youth who desire a successful career.

“BTVI has taken the initiative and opened the door to a second chance at life for many members of disadvantaged communities,” said Dean.

“Those who are normally marginalised now have more hope. For Urban Renewal, we saw this as a great opportunity aligned with our vision and mission.”

Dean expressed that Minister of State in the Ministry of Social Services and Urban Development Lisa Rahming endorses the initiative.

BTVI is requesting companies in the private sector to become involved in the Smart Start programme and donate needed equipment for any of the four certificate programmes currently available.

The Smart Start programme began in Grand Bahama in July and a New Providence launch will follow in September. A rollout across several Family Islands Is expected to follow by early October. Interested members of the public can register or obtain more information by emailing smartstart@btvi.edu.bs.