BTC’s parent company, LLA, releases 2021 ESG report

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — BTC’s parent company, Liberty Latin America (LLA), yesterday released its second annual ESG report outlining the Company’s commitment to environmental, social, and governance (“ESG”) practices across its operations in Latin America and the Caribbean.

The report expands on the company’s inaugural ESG reporting effort, including additional metrics for 2021.

Balan Nair, CEO of Liberty Latin America, said: “I am excited to share our 2021 ESG report, which demonstrates our commitment to responsible and sustainable practices across our operations in Latin America and the Caribbean.

“We are pleased to report significant progress with respect to our energy consumption, data privacy and security efforts, and commitment to positive social change. At Liberty Latin America, we believe in leading the way towards a more sustainable future by ensuring our operations help make our world a better place for our employees, our customers, our communities, and our shareholders.”

The report was prepared in accordance with the Sustainability Accounting Standards Board (“SASB”) for the Telecommunications Services industry with data through December 31, 2021.

It shows progress against the SASB standards with respect to energy consumption, data privacy, and security efforts. In addition, this year’s report is complemented with the first disclosure of direct (Scope 1 and 2) carbon emissions across Liberty Latin America.