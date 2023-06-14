BTC’s Fiber Fest takes over the East

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — As BTC continues to roll out its new corporate identity, residents of Eastern New Providence came out in droves last Saturday, June 10, to experience the company’s first-ever Fiber Fest, held on the grounds of Super Value Winton.

Fiber Fest comes on the heels of the company’s June 6 brand refresh, which saw the unveiling of a new logo and a shift in focus from being a telephone provider to becoming the leader in broadband services.

Motorists heading East can view several BTC Fiber signs strategically placed on lamp posts and lawns to encourage residents to take advantage of the new service.

“Today we are celebrating Fiber Fest because we have 80% coverage of fiber throughout New Providence and Grand Bahama, and that is something that we want to celebrate and tout,” said Carole Barnett, BTC’s Executive Senior Manager of Marketing.

Barnett says BTC has not only changed its logo, but the Company has changed its approach to delivering customer service.

“We want to make sure that we give customers the best experience ever, so what we are doing is taking our business to the neighborhood and providing a convenience for customers where they can sign up right at home.”

Last Saturday’s Fiber Fest kicked off as early as 7 am with Zumba, followed by several free health screenings. There was also a huge kids’ corner with games, archery, live entertainment, lots of food, performances by the Royal Bahamas Police Force Marching Band, and a drill by the Royal Bahamas Defence Force Rangers.

The evening was capped with a Junkanoo rush-out led by the One Family Junkanoo group that featured a personalized BTC banner.

BTC’s brand ambassador, Steven “Speedy” Gardiner, was also on hand to meet and greet residents and participate in a motorcade that journeyed from East to West.

In the West, BTC held a Jam Fest on Carmichael Road that featured a Junkanoo rush out and a marching band from McKinney Drive to Bahama Avenue.

“BTC was the first to introduce cutting-edge technology to Bahamians, and today we are sharing with potential customers that they can get up to 1gig of symmetrical speed, so today is really a blue letter day for us at BTC. We have also partnered with our small business customers, and we are making sure that we extend the love to them,” Barnett said.