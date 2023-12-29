BTC wraps up successful Christmas campaign with jeep giveaway

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — Having wrapped up a successful Christmas Is On Us campaign, Ms. Darlene Brennen emerged as the lucky grand prize winner of a fully loaded 2024 KIA Sonet Jeep, courtesy of BTC.

Brennen’s name was entered to win the grand prize when she purchased a BTC fiber bundle for her dependent niece, Ms. Shandia Brennen, and both ladies were present at the Mall at Marathon retail store on Saturday, December 23rd to celebrate the big win.

Brennen was one of 10 finalists whose names were randomly selected to be eligible for the grand prize.

The finalists were invited to BTC’s Mall at Marathon store on December 23rd, where they were asked to pull a balloon from a box and pop it to receive the prize outlined on a piece of paper contained inside the balloon.

All finalists who popped balloons received a prize, but it was Darleen Brennen whose gleeful screams filled the store as it was revealed that she had won a brand new, fully loaded SUV.

Brennen will also receive free comprehensive insurance for one year, courtesy of Colina General Insurance.

Brennen purchased a fiber plan shortly after BTC’s Christmas campaign was launched on November 11th.

The lucky winner recalled that it was initially her mother who alerted her that she was a finalist, after receiving a call at home from BTC. She said her mother urged her and her niece to attend the grand giveaway announcement on December 23rd, just to see if she would win.

“I told my mom we aren’t going to win, but we will go for the fun, and by God’s grace and mercy we won,” a tearful Brennen exclaimed. “It feels like we are on top of the world. This girl [Brennen’s niece] brings good luck to me. My mom and I do our best to take care of her and I promised my now deceased sister that I was going to take care of her with everything in me. Thank you BTC, thank you Sanpin Motors, thank you to everybody, but I must thank my God because I need him with every fiber of my being.”

Carole Barnett, BTC’s Senior Manager of Marketing, said she was pleased with the overall outcome of the Christmas Is On Us Campaign.

“It was just an excellent event,” Barnett said. “We started early on November 11th because we wanted to ensure that a lot of Bahamians would be able to sign up for our fiber services and our post-paid plans. Our finalists were all excited to be entered to win the Jeep with comprehensive insurance, and the individual who won today will be able to drive into 2024 vehicle debt-free.”

Continued Barnett: “BTC is so happy to be able to provide this type of joy to Bahamians and we are grateful to see that we had a happy winner, so we went into Christmas celebrating because definitely, Christmas was on BTC.”

Throughout its six-week Christmas Is On Us campaign, BTC gave away more than $100K in cash and prizes. Many signing up for services or paying their bill in full received Visa gift cards, gas vouchers, VIP movie tickets, gift vouchers or tickets to the Black Bottles concert featuring Rick Ross in Grand Bahama. Also, during BTC’s 12 days of Christmas campaign from December 13th – 24th, several prizes were awarded to persons who participated and one Samsung A54 was given away daily.

Hundreds poured into BTC stores to take advantage of its many deals, prizes, and surprises, but the main query of most customers was: How do I win the jeep?

Customers who signed up for a fiber bundle or a postpaid service at $64.99 or higher were eligible to win the KIA Sonet.

Just prior to Christmas, BTC also added more value to its “Always On” prepaid combo plan, which now includes 3GB of FREE data for TikTok, 3GB of data, unlimited WhatsApp, Facebook Messenger, 500MB of FREE data for YouTube, along with unlimited BTC to anywhere minutes, and unlimited minutes to the US & Canada for seven days.

BTC has also added 3GB of FREE data for TikTok in its ten-day and 30-day prepaid combo plans.